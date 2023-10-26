Put A Fall Twist On Classic Biscuits And Gravy With A Kiss Of Maple

An iconic Southern delight, biscuits and gravy are the perfect combination of buttery, savory flavor. But with the addition of maple syrup, this classic is given an autumnal upgrade.

If your biscuits and sausage gravy have shared a plate with pancakes and syrup, you'll know the sweet condiment sliding across the plate brings a new dimension of flavor to the flaky biscuits and rich gravy. The discovery may lead you to top off the dish with a drizzle of maple syrup, bringing a touch of sweetness. For a more cohesive flavor, try infusing the biscuits with the sweet stuff.

In her maple biscuits and bacon gravy dish, recipe developer Kara Barrett switches up the classic recipe with a change in protein. "Maple and bacon are such a good fit," she says. "You have the salty and the sweet." When whisked into the batter, the complex, honeyed flavors of maple syrup are dispersed throughout the biscuit, bringing incredible flavor to each bite of salty bacon gravy.