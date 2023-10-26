Put A Fall Twist On Classic Biscuits And Gravy With A Kiss Of Maple
An iconic Southern delight, biscuits and gravy are the perfect combination of buttery, savory flavor. But with the addition of maple syrup, this classic is given an autumnal upgrade.
If your biscuits and sausage gravy have shared a plate with pancakes and syrup, you'll know the sweet condiment sliding across the plate brings a new dimension of flavor to the flaky biscuits and rich gravy. The discovery may lead you to top off the dish with a drizzle of maple syrup, bringing a touch of sweetness. For a more cohesive flavor, try infusing the biscuits with the sweet stuff.
In her maple biscuits and bacon gravy dish, recipe developer Kara Barrett switches up the classic recipe with a change in protein. "Maple and bacon are such a good fit," she says. "You have the salty and the sweet." When whisked into the batter, the complex, honeyed flavors of maple syrup are dispersed throughout the biscuit, bringing incredible flavor to each bite of salty bacon gravy.
Add maple to your biscuits in these delicious ways
For something a step above drizzling syrup on top of your biscuits, make a maple glaze for them. The topping only takes a few minutes and is the perfect addition for a subtle hint of sweetness if you don't want your biscuits to taste completely like the condiment. Mix real maple syrup, vanilla extract, powdered sugar, melted butter, and cinnamon together to make the glaze. To infuse it with more autumnal flair, add a pinch of cardamom and pumpkin powder.
If the salty and sweet component of maple biscuits and gravy excites you, add maple syrup to the gravy itself. After frying up a few slices of bacon, set it aside and add vegetable oil and flour to the pan. Pour in milk, chicken stock, and maple syrup and whisk everything together as it heats up. Finally, douse the flaky biscuits in the gravy and top off your creation with bits of maple bacon.