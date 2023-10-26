Add A Dollop Of Icing To The Stand To Keep Your Cake From Sliding

Few things in the world are as delightful as a perfectly baked cake. Whether it's a classic white cake, a rich chocolate fudge, or a decadent red velvet creation, cakes are sweet treats that make celebrations that much more memorable. However, there's more to a cake than its taste -– presentation matters, too. Having a beautifully baked cake on a stand, only to see it slowly but surely slide off its perch, can be a frustrating and sometimes even disastrous experience. A simple but effective trick to prevent your cake from sliding around on the stand is to add a dollop of icing to the center before placing the cake on it. The icing will act as a non-slip surface, keeping the cake in place while you frost and decorate it, ensuring it remains in place even during transportation or when cutting slices.

This trick benefits cakes with smooth bottoms, such as ganache-covered cakes or cakes decorated with fondant. The icing will help to create a grip between the cake and the stand, preventing the cake from moving around. To utilize this technique, place a dollop of icing in the center of the cake stand. The amount of icing you need will vary depending on the cake size, but a tablespoon or two should be sufficient. Once you finish decorating, the icing will be hidden beneath the frosting so it will not affect the cake's appearance. Et voila, no more slippage!