Use Parchment Paper To Freeze Sandwiches With Wet Ingredients

If you are planning to make and freeze your favorite tomato, mozzarella, and basil on a baguette or that turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on ciabatta, you need to properly prep freezer-bound sandwiches and that begins with parchment paper. Freezing sandwiches is a good timesaving strategy, and it doesn't reduce the integrity of all those delicious meats, cheeses, veggies, and breads that you use to create them as long as you use the right wrappings for storing. If you have a sandwich piled with wet ingredients like moisture-rich veggies, cheeses, meats, and savory or sweet relishes, you will want to wrap the finished product in parchment paper and place it in a freezer-safe, plastic bag before freezing it to ensure it doesn't become soggy as it thaws.

Parchment paper is a baker's best friend, but there's a reason so many deli makers use it as well. This paper has a cellulose foundation. Its nonstick surface is breathable, yet has the ability to withstand wet and oily remnants from your sandwich makings so your sandwich doesn't become a soggy mess, falling apart and dripping all over the place. But there is one caveat, and that's you will need to wrap it tightly and use a piece of tape to keep it in place otherwise it might be at risk of freezer burn.