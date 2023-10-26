Use Parchment Paper To Freeze Sandwiches With Wet Ingredients
If you are planning to make and freeze your favorite tomato, mozzarella, and basil on a baguette or that turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on ciabatta, you need to properly prep freezer-bound sandwiches and that begins with parchment paper. Freezing sandwiches is a good timesaving strategy, and it doesn't reduce the integrity of all those delicious meats, cheeses, veggies, and breads that you use to create them as long as you use the right wrappings for storing. If you have a sandwich piled with wet ingredients like moisture-rich veggies, cheeses, meats, and savory or sweet relishes, you will want to wrap the finished product in parchment paper and place it in a freezer-safe, plastic bag before freezing it to ensure it doesn't become soggy as it thaws.
Parchment paper is a baker's best friend, but there's a reason so many deli makers use it as well. This paper has a cellulose foundation. Its nonstick surface is breathable, yet has the ability to withstand wet and oily remnants from your sandwich makings so your sandwich doesn't become a soggy mess, falling apart and dripping all over the place. But there is one caveat, and that's you will need to wrap it tightly and use a piece of tape to keep it in place otherwise it might be at risk of freezer burn.
Use a little butter
If you are going to freeze sandwiches, parchment paper can only do so much to stop the wet ingredients if they leak. You may want to take an extra precautionary step that involves adding a little butter to those slices of bread before you assemble your sandwich. We aren't talking huge pats of the stuff. Simply add an ultra-thin layer of the spreadable stuff to the sides of your bread that will be touching the sandwich fillings. This creamy spread will serve as a barrier, ensuring the wet ingredients don't seep into your whole wheat or sourdough.
While you can definitely, throw one into your kids' lunchbox straight from the freezer and it will be thawed by lunchtime, conventional wisdom and a little bit of trial and error leads to the recommendation of allowing them thaw in the fridge the night before you plan on eating it. If you are going to freeze sandwiches, you should eat them within a one to three-month period.