Instead Of Lamb, Try Portobello Mushrooms For Savory Vegetarian Gyros

If you're cutting back on meat but adore the flavors of a Greek gyro, we have a solution for you. One marvelous ingredient will help you make a highly savory, vegetarian version of this world-class dish. Enter, the portobello mushroom. Grilled, baked whole, or minced, portobello mushrooms make fantastic meat substitutes in a range of dishes. Turn them into meat-free patties for plant-based burgers, add to veggie ragus, or stir through vegan risottos. No matter how you use them, they're a versatile, low-budget fungi with heaps of flavor.

But why are portobello mushrooms in particular such a superb ingredient for lending your veggie gyros a super savory edge? Well, mushrooms are one of the few foods that naturally contain glutamate — the clever stuff that produces that meaty, umami taste that's also found in tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and green tea. This umaminess lends dishes a rounder, satisfying flavor. The texture of portobellos also mimics the hearty mouthfeel of tender strips of lamb because of their dense quality. And let's be honest, it's a lot easier to prep mushrooms for veggie gyros than to set up a vertical rotisserie at home to make thin shavings of roasted meat.