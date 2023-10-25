Make One Extra Cut To Squeeze Citrus Wedges Without A Mess

Citrus fruits bring a delightful zest and brightness to various dishes and beverages. From the zing of lemon enhancing the flavors of a grilled fish, the sweet-tart essence of orange juice in a morning smoothie, to the refreshing tang of lime in a summery citrus cocktail, the versatility is undeniably vast. However, juicing these fruits by squeezing often presents a minor yet pesky nuisance of the juice spraying in all directions, resulting in unnecessary mess and waste. A practical hack to optimize this process is simply making one extra cut on the citrus wedge.

After the initial preparations of halving the fruit and slicing it into thin wedges, take each piece and create a small cut across the middle of the flesh at a perpendicular angle to the length of the wedge. Ensure this slit goes through the flesh but doesn't split the wedge entirely. This technique provides better control over the direction of the juice flow, allowing for precise aiming into containers or onto foods, maintaining a clean and tidy workspace while preventing the wastage of any of that precious tangy fluid.