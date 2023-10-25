Toss Some Canned Corn Into Your Fried Rice For A Balanced Bite

From Hong Kong's hawker markets to home kitchens around the world, foodies have been enjoying fried rice since at least the sixth century, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon. There are several reasons why this beloved dish is served alongside pretty much every entree in Chinese restaurants today. Aside from being delicious, two of the main reasons are thriftiness and versatility. It's an easy catchall for odds and ends of produce that might otherwise be approaching their deathbed in your fridge. Half a tomato? A few celery stalks? A handful of spinach leaves? Toss it all in! It's a one-skillet dish that minimizes food waste and puts a stick-to-your-ribs meal on the table, even at the end of the pay period.

You know what else can be thrifty and versatile? Canned vegetables, including canned corn — and one of the best ways to use canned corn is adding it to your fried rice lineup. Sweet-and-salty corn complements any type of protein you use, from boiled chicken to bulgogi to tofu. It would work especially well with sweet-savory char siu pork, the type of pork that many Chinese restaurants use to make fried rice. Whatever vegetables you choose, just be sure that they are relatively quick-cooking so that your delicate corn will be well-matched and not become too soggy. Snow peas, purple cabbage, mushrooms, shredded carrots, and thinly sliced bell pepper would all fit the ticket beautifully.