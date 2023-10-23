Incorporate Quinoa To Tastefully Bulk Up Fruit Salad

A relative of amaranth, quinoa is an ancient grain and American cultivar that has gained global notoriety as a superfood. While many popular recipes elaborate quinoa with savory or salty ingredients, it also tastes wonderful as a hearty and nutritious addition to a fruit salad.

In her quinoa fruit salad, Tasting Table recipe developer Susan Olayinka mixes berries and mango with a honey-lime drizzle, explaining that the addition of quinoa makes this dish a well-rounded breakfast, with protein to fill you up, carbs to fuel your day, and vitamins and minerals for an added health boost.

Quinoa has a mild flavor with grassy and nutty notes that are easily overpowered by sauces, seasonings, and dressings. It'll thus absorb sweet and tangy fruit juices, providing texture and substance without affecting the flavor of your fruit. Quinoa's use as a protein-packed substitute for oatmeal or cream of wheat in breakfast porridge demonstrates a disposition for sweet pairings.