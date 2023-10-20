The Secret Seasoning Kevin O'Leary Adds To All His Thanksgiving Dishes - Exclusive

One of the beautiful things about a classic American Thanksgiving meal is that, while it has some standard components, it's also fairly flexible. People with all kinds of backgrounds and taste preferences can put their own spin on the holiday's recipes and make them their own.

That's the case for Kevin O'Leary, the "Shark Tank" icon and foodie who's thrown his investment dollars behind cooking gadgets like Bertello pizza ovens and the Turbo Trusser (which is a great tool for a Thanksgiving turkey). Born in Canada to parents of Irish and Lebanese descent and raised all over the globe, O'Leary has a wealth of international influences to draw from when he cooks at home.

One place this shows up is in the all-purpose spice blend he uses on most of his Thanksgiving menu, which comes from his Lebanese heritage: za'atar. As he told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview, "It's a Middle Eastern Lebanese spice. It's roasted sesame seeds, crushed. That's the secret. It tastes spectacular on a bird that's been roasted. There's nothing like it." Not only does O'Leary use za'atar in the marinade for his turkey, but he also sprinkles it on Thanksgiving vegetables like squash, sweet potatoes, broccolini, and green beans.