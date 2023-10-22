How Long Boiled Potatoes Last In The Fridge And Freezer

Boiled potatoes are a quintessential side dish — simple yet oh-so delicious. They make the perfect complement to grilled steak, roasted chicken, or even a hearty salad, providing a comforting and satisfying addition to a variety of cuisines. However, there may be times when you find yourself with leftover boiled potatoes, or decide to prepare them in advance. In such cases, proper storage is crucial for preserving their quality, taste, and safety, while also minimizing waste. You can store them in the fridge or freezer, depending on how soon you plan to use them.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, boiled potatoes stored in the refrigerator will stay fresh for up to three to four days. Make sure the fridge's temperature is set at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to maintain the potatoes' freshness for this duration. If you don't consume them within this timeframe, it's best to discard them to avoid the risk of food poisoning from spoiled potatoes. Freezing is another viable option if you plan to store the potatoes for an extended period. While potatoes frozen at 0 degrees Fahrenheit are safe to eat indefinitely, for optimal texture and flavor, it's advisable to consume them within three to four months, or at most, within 12 months.