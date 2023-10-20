Marcus Samuelsson Gave Us The Details On His New Restaurant Metropolis - Exclusive

With so many different restaurants out there, Marcus Samuelsson says the thing that sets Metropolis apart is how this restaurant could only exist in this city. "We feel like it's a love letter to New York City," he said. "We feel this is a New York City restaurant that we can't wait to introduce to the city." While this obviously applies to the ambiance of the restaurant and its placement in a performing arts center, the menu choices go deeper. Samuelsson explained that they were "inspired by the farmers market and the seasonality of the city," which will bring a unique quality to the menu that goes beyond the stereotypical New York City food scene. And of course, the bar will be well stocked with local beer and thoughtfully selected wines.

If this whets your appetite, rest assured that Samuelsson is just as eager to see the opening of Metropolis. "Right now we're focused on [and] excited to bring Metropolis to the city. We worked on it for a very long time. Chef Ed [Tinco] and I and the entire team ... We worked on the menu and the beverage program, and we want to start."

Samuelsson's Marcus Bar & Grille pop-up ended on Sunday, October 15.