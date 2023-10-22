The Scientific Reason Some People Can't Stomach Raw Tomatoes

While the people who bite into whole tomatoes like apples are few and far between, some of us simply prefer the taste of these fruits more than others. While cooked tomatoes, like those in pasta and pizza sauce, are practically universally loved, the fresh version of these fruits is a different story. And it turns out, there is a science-backed reason to explain being a raw tomato hater that goes beyond basic food preferences — so if this is you, don't feel bad for being a picky eater in this regard.

Fresh tomatoes contain a high amount of glutamic acid, aka glutamate, as 100 grams of the fruit can hold up to 250 mg of the amino acid. Since tomatoes are more savory than sweet, and glutamic acid is also present in meat and seafood, we tend to expect them to smell and taste more like protein-rich foods than fruit. In fact, the amino acid is what gives us the umami taste in many foods — including monosodium glutamate (MSG), the sodium salt that comes from glutamic acid, cheese, soy sauce, and mushrooms. So when we sense glutamate in a fresh, juicy tomato instead, it can feel off-putting at best.