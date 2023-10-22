Avocado Is The Tasty Secret To Mayo-Free Potato Salad

When you think of potato salad, you probably think of mayo as the key creamy ingredient, but it doesn't have to be. Perhaps you're making potato salad for a barbecue, where it will likely sit out in the sweltering sun for longer than the two hours (or just one hour if above 90 F) that the USDA recommends for safety. Alternatively, maybe you have a family member who doesn't eat dairy, or you would simply rather opt for an ingredient with a little more nutritional value than mayonnaise.

All of the above are excellent reasons to swap out your mayo for avocado. Not only will you get more vitamins and minerals with a fruit instead of a dairy product, but avocado is also a superb replacement in terms of taste. You'll still get a creamy, buttery-smooth texture with the added benefit of a little nutty avocado flavor and a lighter consistency than mayo, which is typically rich from all of the eggs involved. Plus, avocado pairs perfectly with pretty much all of the other ingredients that make up potato salad, like spuds, eggs, and veggies.