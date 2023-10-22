Sweet Potatoes Add A Honeyed Twist To Indian Chaat

Street food is a major part of Indian culture, and all of the tasty fried snacks you can find on the streets of India fall under one all-encompassing category: chaat. A popular fried foundation for chaat is potatoes. Dishes like papri chaat and aloo chaat begin by frying earthy, savory potatoes, then tossing them in a complex mix of spices and aromatics and topping them with numerous ingredients like chickpeas and chilies and a final drizzle of zesty chutney. Russets are the conventional type of potato used in chaat, but sweet potatoes can add a delicious twist.

While there are numerous regional chaat varieties, most share a common seasoning blend known as chaat masala, which consists of a long list of toasted spices, sour mango and tamarind powders, and dried aromatic herbs and roots. The result is a complex flavor profile of spicy, tangy, and funky. Fried sweet potatoes would complement and balance all of these vibrant flavors. Plus, they have a richer, silkier pulp than Russets and other starchy frying potatoes. They'll still fry up nicely in a pan, retaining a crispy exterior while the sweet, luxurious interior makes for a decadent upgrade. A sweet potato's texture and taste would also pair well with a wide variety of additional ingredients, from crispy chickpeas and spicy peppers to herbaceous and zesty chutneys.