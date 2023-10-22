Dress Up Your Pork Dishes With A Balsamic Marinade

Pork chops are a great option for a weeknight dinner because they cook fast and are often more affordable than other meats. However, pork chops can be pretty basic, so we've got an original recipe that will elevate the pork chops on your dinner rotation. Our recipe for Air Fryer Pork Chops features a delicious balsamic marinade, thanks to Tasting Table recipe developer Kit Hondrum. The marinade is easy to make and full of flavor, so you might want to use it on other meats after you try this pork chop recipe.

"These pork chops are perfect for a quick weeknight dinner but also perfect for a date night in. And I love that this recipe is easy to make and family-friendly," says Hondrum. In fact, the pork chops will be on the table in just 45 minutes.

You're probably aware that pork chops can dry out quickly, and a marinade like this one is an easy step to prevent that from happening. For this recipe, Hondrum recommends using two 10-ounce boneless pork chops. They'll cook in the air fryer in just about 10 minutes. If you're cooking for your family or a couple of dinner guests, double the recipe for four pork chops. If you use chops that have bones or are thicker, adjust your cooking time in the air fryer.