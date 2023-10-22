A Bag Of Potato Chips Is All You Need To Add A Crunch To Fried Rice

If you've ever found yourself eating fried rice and wishing the dish had just a little bit more crunch to make the texture more dynamic, then we have the perfect recipe for you. As it turns out, the solution to the lack of crunch in a bowl of fried rice is none other than a classic pantry staple: potato chips.

If you're intrigued, then look no further than Tasting Table's Weathering With You-inspired potato chip fried rice recipe, which was developed by Rika Hoffman. The recipe gets its name because Hoffman was inspired by a scene in the anime, "Weathering with You," that shows a character adding seaweed-flavored chips to fried rice. It consists of everything you would find in a traditional beef fried rice recipe — including carrots, scallions, eggs, and so on — but topped with chips.

According to Hoffman, the addition of chips really takes the familiar dish to the next level. She describes, "The salty crunch of crushed chips provides variability of texture in every bite." Plus, because the chips are added to the finished recipe, it's easy to decide exactly how much crunch you want — Hoffman even recommends keeping some chips on the side, in case you want to add more as you eat.