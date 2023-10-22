A Dash Of Za'atar Will Change Your Egg Salad Sandwich Forever

Culinary experimentations are so much fun, and contrary to popular belief, they don't always have to be with unusual dishes you've never tried before. Sometimes, a minor change to a familiar recipe is all it takes to shake things up and chase away that repetitive monotony. Take an egg salad sandwich for example — a simple and reliable companion for those busy days when you need a quick, on-the-go meal. With a soft and creamy taste, it's the perfect blank canvas for so many whimsical changes, even something as unique as a za'atar tweak.

Za'atar is a Middle Eastern herb and spice blend usually made from dried thyme, oregano, and marjoram, mixed with sumac, salt, and toasted sesame seeds, although other herbs and spices can be included, too. In fact, homemade za'atar is an easy blend to master and will last for up to a year in a sealed jar. It offers a compelling mixture of herby, zesty, and nutty notes, accompanied by an aromatic and woodsy undertone. As these notes work their magic on the egg sandwich's lightness, you'll be left in awe of the extra flavor dimension they bring. Each bite still delivers that classic creamy, egg taste, but with a fragrant spike that lingers delicately in the back. It's subtle enough to not drastically change anything while simultaneously taking the dish to a tantalizing new height.