13 Party Snacks To Pair With A Gin And Tonic

Everyone loves a good party. While having the opportunity to socialize and let loose with your friends and family is the most important part of any gathering, the drinks and snacks are a close second. If you're hosting a party, having a signature cocktail to build your menu around can help you ensure that everything works flawlessly together. You don't have to go too crazy with your drink creation either — a simple gin and tonic is sure to be a hit. This classic drink combo is simultaneously sweet, bitter, and botanical, which can make finding snacks that pair well with its complex flavors seem like a challenge. But don't let that stop you!

There are actually a plethora of party-friendly snacks out there that fit the bill, and we're here to fill you in on all the best gin and tonic snack pairings. From simple finger food to classy, elegant treats, there is a range of tasty snacks you can serve at your next gin and tonic-centric party.