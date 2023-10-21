The Simple Hack To Separate Lettuce Leaves For Flawless Wraps

Lettuce wraps hold a universal appeal, offering a fresh alternative to traditional wraps and sandwiches. They're versatile enough to encase a wide range of fillings, ranging from savory meats and poultry to hearty vegetables and legumes. However, as delightful as they are, lettuce wraps bring with them the often frustrating task of separating the leaves into perfect, intact sheets. Thankfully, there's a straightforward hack to separate these leaves effortlessly.

First, note that this hack is ideal for firm types of lettuce, like iceberg, because of their tightly packed leaf structure. Begin by holding the lettuce, core side down, with both hands and smack it against a board or countertop. After giving it a good knock, cut out the core. Sometimes, the core will already be partly detached from the head, so you just need to wiggle it slightly and pull it out. The next step involves holding the lettuce head under running water, allowing the water to flow through. While doing this, gently shake the lettuce to help the water dislodge any stubborn leaves. With that, you can now pluck the leaves one by one in their pristine form with more ease.