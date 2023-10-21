If You Can't Find Niçoise Olives For Your Salad, Kalamata Are A Perfect Replacement

Originally a sandwich made with tomatoes, anchovies, and olive oil (the pan bagnat), the niçoise salad has evolved over the years to become a classic summertime salad. Although the assembly of the niçoise salad has been debated, nearly everyone will agree that olives are a critical component: according to The New Yorker, "the (more-or-less) accepted version of the salad" contains 11 ingredients, including olives; for the Cercle de la Capelina d'Or, defenders of culinary traditions from the Nice region (where the namesake salad originated), the modern niçoise salad has seven ingredients, including niçoise olives (via Times of Malta).

Similar to the salad, niçoise olives also take their name from the city of Nice, so it's not surprising that they would be the olive of choice for the niçoise salad. However, niçoise olives are not always easy to find, especially if you don't live near a major city or specialty food markets. Luckily, you can replace niçoise olives with a popular and easy-to-find cultivar — kalamata olives. With similar flavor profiles, kalamata olives are an ideal substitute when you can't find niçoise olives.