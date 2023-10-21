Here's How To Ensure Your Squash Casserole Doesn't Turn Out Soggy

The humble casserole is the perfect form to showcase the wonder of squash. Smothered with butter and cream cheese, topped with cheddar cheese and breadcrumbs, and baked, both summer and winter squash alike are at their peak in this creamy, decadent dish. While the perfect squash casserole is tender, it should never be soggy.

The vegetable is prone to turning into mush, but thankfully, there's an easy fix. Summer squashes have a water content of up to 98%, while winter squash tends to be about 81% water. To dry them up, salt the squash prior to cooking. The mineral is known to draw excess moisture out of vegetables and is the trick to avoiding sogginess and ending up with fabulous yellow squash casserole.

After slicing the squash, sprinkle it with salt and let it sit for around 30 minutes. Rinse the squash thoroughly and pat dry before cooking. If done correctly, this method should be enough to get rid of the excess moisture in the squash. However, there are additional ways to ensure that your squash casserole is never soggy.