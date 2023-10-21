Layer Chicken Into Spanakopita To Give The Dish A More Savory Bite

Chicken's versatility allows spanakopita to be fully transformed. The simplest way to incorporate chicken into spanakopita would be to mix small pieces in with the filling. You can dress up the meat beforehand, then pan-sear or grill it for a more intense flavor. This is even easier if you happen to have leftover chicken available from previous meals. When mixed with spanakopita's flavorful ingredients and baked to perfection, the chicken will taste just like it was freshly cooked.

Although traditionally favored as an appetizer, side dish, or snack, spanakopita can easily transform into a filling, hearty main course — especially when chicken is involved. A pot pie or casserole presentation is perfect if you're looking to pack in a ton of flavors. Most if not all of the original ingredients can be used, too. Combined in a large skillet and topped with a crispy phyllo crust, spanakopita pot pie can be an enticing, comforting centerpiece for a filling family dinner.

Another extravagant option is to stuff your chicken with the traditional spanakopita filling. You can use a whole chicken or just the breast. Either way, it's guaranteed to be a satisfying meal. On the other hand, spanakopita and chicken also work well in simpler dishes that you can whip up in a flash, like meatballs, pasta, and burgers. With a spanakopita twist, they're entangled in a unique taste that feels simultaneously new and familiar.