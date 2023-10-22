How Sean Sherman Was Inspired To Cook By Julia Child

As of 2023, Chef Sean Sherman can add Julia Child Award Recipient to his long list of impressive accolades. The 2022 James Beard Award winner, cookbook author, and one of Time's 100 most influential people of 2023 will be formally honored with the Julia Child Award at a gala in Minneapolis on October 24, per a press release. He will also receive a $50,000 grant from The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts that will help support his non-profit, the North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems, and its Indigenous Food Lab, which includes a kitchen and training center. "Sean and Julia share a dedication to education and a commitment to inspire change," said Eric W. Spivey, Chairman of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

While Sherman's central mission — to build momentum and awareness for Indigenous food systems — may appear different from Julia Child's television-based culinary career at first glance, Sherman was inspired by Child's work from a young age. "I saw the impact that food can have on the world through Julia and I'm excited to continue her legacy through my work," Sherman said, per the press release. "With the generous grant from the Foundation, I look forward to continuing my efforts to develop educational materials and programs for Native communities and fostering the rich heritage that is an essential part of American culinary history and life."