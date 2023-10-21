What Makes Kennebec Potatoes Different From Russets

Potatoes might all seem similar at first but, once you start digging deeper into them, you'll find a fascinating array of varieties, each with unique purposes in the kitchen. Some types are great for boiling, others shine in the frying pan, and a few are perfect for making mashed potatoes, just to name a few uses. Two of the most famous potato types are Kennebec and russet potatoes. Here's how these two spuds differ.

Kennebec potatoes, often referred to as "all-purpose potatoes," were crossbred in association with the USDA and introduced in Maine around 1948. When it comes to frying, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better choice than these. Kennebecs have thin and light skin, unlike russets, which have dry, thick, and dark skin. The medium starch level and low water content of Kennebec potatoes make them perfect for frying in oil.

On the flip side, russet potatoes (sometimes referred to as Idaho potatoes) have a rich history dating back to the 1870s. This potato type started out as the russet Burbank before being diversified into many sub-types. Rather than frying, russets are known for their exceptional performance in the oven. The combination of their high starch content and thick, moisture-trapping skin results in a beautifully crispy outer layer and a soft, fluffy interior when baked. If you're aiming to whip up some delicious baked or mashed potatoes tonight, you can't go wrong with russets!