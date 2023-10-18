The Go-To Bourbon Marcus Samuelsson Loves To Sip - Exclusive

Every whiskey-drinker may have a favorite whiskey, but not everyone who enjoys whiskey is an award-winning chef responsible for the creation of delicious food and drinks. Marcus Samuelsson is — and as part of a partnership with the National Peanut Board, Samuelsson recently created a pop-up menu of all peanut-based food and drinks and released several of his recipes online. One of these happens to be a PB&J Old Fashioned, a drink that uses bourbon as its main spirit.

"It's fun with something classic that everybody can relate to — an adult version with that rim has a lot of nice grape jelly, and then dunking the glass in a little peanut salt on top of that rim gets you that flavor of peanut and jelly," he told us in an exclusive interview. "When muddling the grapes, that grape feel comes through, and we use peanut bourbon so you get that nice smokiness into the old-fashioned as well."

While his recipe includes Chambord along with the grapes for a touch of fruit, it doesn't specify which bourbon Samuelsson had in mind for the drink. We asked him about his pour of choice, and he was happy to explain: "We use two bourbons, but we're also using the Uncle Nearest here, which we love to use."