Why You Should Think Twice Before Using Purple Beans For A Pop Of Color

Whether they caught your eye at the farmers market or you stumbled upon them in a specialty grocery store, purple beans can be dazzling if you've never seen them before. Similar in appearance to more common types of beans, like green beans, but with a dramatic indigo hue, one wouldn't blame you for buying a bunch simply to add aesthetic appeal to your next dish. This would be a mistake, however, because we have some bad news for you: Purple beans don't retain that vivid violet color once they are cooked.

The reason purple beans lose their color relates to why the beans are purple in the first place. These beans contain very high amounts of pigments called anthocyanins. These pigments can appear red, purple, or even blue and are naturally found in fruits, vegetables, and grains such as blackberries, pomegranates, red onions, and even black rice. While these pigments are stunning, their color is not likely to last once the produce containing them hits the heat of a pan, pot, or oven.

This is because, as the beans are heated, the water-soluble anthocyanins will slowly leach out as the cell walls within the plant tissues burst, and the bright color will eventually dissipate. While this may come as a surprise to the unprepared home cook, it doesn't mean that the beans will end up unappetizing. The remaining dark green color is still perfectly palatable, as is the taste of the bean.