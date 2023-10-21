14 Ingredients That Will Elevate Your Homemade Sushi

Have you ever tried natto? It's one of those ingredients that can be considered an acquired taste by North Americans, but it's much loved in Asia. Starting out with natto sushi might be the way to go, as you can rely on the sushi rice and nori wrapper to take some of the edge off. They are made from soybeans that get fermented until they develop a pretty funky smell and a lot of stickiness. The smell has been described as coffee-like (so far, so good), but as for the stickiness, that might be where people draw the line. Long, sticky mucilaginous strands (yep, you read that right) give some eaters second thoughts. Honestly, our biggest reservation is the sound it makes when you stir it — what might be ASMR to some is gooey squelching to others.

No matter, we can absolutely admit that after having tried it in quite a few forms, we definitely get the appeal. Soybeans are delish, and so is anything fermented, after all. Wrapped in sushi, you'll also forget that it's incredibly good for you because you'll seriously just enjoy the taste. Natto is really easy to find in Asian markets because of its popularity, so search it out if you want to up your flavor game.