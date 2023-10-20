Powerful Ginger-Wasabi Guacamole Will Help Relieve Your Stuffy Nose
Guacamole, with its creamy avocados and zesty lime, is a beloved dip. But what if we told you there's a guacamole variation that not only tantalizes your taste buds but also provides sweet relief for a stuffy nose? Enter ginger-wasabi guacamole, a fusion of flavors that can help clear your sinuses while delivering a delightful punch of big-hitting taste.
Ginger and wasabi are both known for their ability to relieve congested sinuses. Ginger, with its spicy and aromatic compounds, can help reduce congestion and inflammation in the nasal passages. Wasabi, the fiery green condiment often found accompanying sushi, contains compounds that stimulate blood flow and may provide temporary relief from stuffy noses by opening up your sinuses. That's one reason why San Diego-based Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing came up with our ginger-wasabi guacamole recipe, a perfect yet versatile combination.
To make the most of the sinus relief that can come with eating this dip, enjoy it mindfully. Savor your ginger-wasabi guacamole slowly. The act of eating and breathing in the aromatic compounds can help clear your sinuses. It's also important to drink water when consuming spicy foods. It helps soothe your palate and keeps you well-hydrated, which can further aid in clearing a blocked nose.
How to serve ginger-wasabi guacamole
This unusual flavor profile might sound exciting to many home cooks. "I feel like this could be a guac you'd discover at Trader Joe's [because] it's such a fun and unexpected combo of flavors," Tess Le Moing says. But for others, it might be intimidating to find the best pairings for the dip with a spicy kick. Luckily, Le Moing has plenty of serving suggestions.
While you can obviously serve up this guacamole with tortilla chips just like any regular guacamole dip, Le Moing has a variety of options. "Because it's so different," she says, "it's best served simple so you can really taste the unique flavor combination." Raw vegetables are another option. "I think cucumbers would be best," she advises, explaining that their plain flavor will showcase the dip. But Le Moing also suggests using it with tuna, salmon, or even sushi if you prefer it as a condiment.
So, whether you're seeking an unconventional party dip or a sinus-soothing condiment, ginger-wasabi guacamole is here to surprise and delight your palate while offering relief to stuffy noses. With its intriguing blend of flavors, it's time to dive in and explore the unexpected, one dip at a time.