Powerful Ginger-Wasabi Guacamole Will Help Relieve Your Stuffy Nose

Guacamole, with its creamy avocados and zesty lime, is a beloved dip. But what if we told you there's a guacamole variation that not only tantalizes your taste buds but also provides sweet relief for a stuffy nose? Enter ginger-wasabi guacamole, a fusion of flavors that can help clear your sinuses while delivering a delightful punch of big-hitting taste.

Ginger and wasabi are both known for their ability to relieve congested sinuses. Ginger, with its spicy and aromatic compounds, can help reduce congestion and inflammation in the nasal passages. Wasabi, the fiery green condiment often found accompanying sushi, contains compounds that stimulate blood flow and may provide temporary relief from stuffy noses by opening up your sinuses. That's one reason why San Diego-based Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing came up with our ginger-wasabi guacamole recipe, a perfect yet versatile combination.

To make the most of the sinus relief that can come with eating this dip, enjoy it mindfully. Savor your ginger-wasabi guacamole slowly. The act of eating and breathing in the aromatic compounds can help clear your sinuses. It's also important to drink water when consuming spicy foods. It helps soothe your palate and keeps you well-hydrated, which can further aid in clearing a blocked nose.