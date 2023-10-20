Think Twice Before Making A Creamy Sauce In Your Instant Pot

Instant Pots are incredible things. They can have meats or stews ready in a matter of minutes, or slow cook them for hours. They can make yogurt, cook rice, or steam vegetables. Due to this versatility, they helped revive the American pressure cooker industry.

It might seem like they can cook just about anything in an Instant Pot. Look online, and you'll find recipes for everything from pulled pork to popcorn. Don't get over-confident, though. There are still plenty of techniques and recipes that you should never attempt, like baked goods or something downright dangerous, like deep-fried foods. One thing to avoid: dairy. While cooking milk, cream, or cheese in an Instant Pot isn't dangerous, it's certainly ill-advised. Even on the stovetop, milk can burn or curdle at a moment's notice, and the hot, pressurized inside of an Instant Pot makes it all the more likely. Yes, that goes for other brands, too — your Crockpot can't handle dairy, either.

Curdling happens when the emulsion of butterfat, proteins, and water that make up dairy products break apart, causing the milk proteins to coagulate. The result is lumpy, watery, and appealing. Now, you can totally use curdled milk for other things: Substitute it for buttermilk, turn it into paneer, or use it in soda bread. Still, you probably don't want clumpy, separated lumps in what was supposed to be a smooth, creamy tomato bisque. Even yogurt should be avoided — even though making it is one of the appliance's features.