Swap Vanilla Extract For Rum In Your Next Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Home bakers, please note that rum's versatility doesn't stop at the pineapple upside-down cake. If you're considering the switch from vanilla to rum in other recipes, you're in for a treat. Cakes or desserts with tropical fruits, like coconut or mango, are prime candidates for this boozy and fun rum swap. Banana bread or any dessert that uses brown sugar can also benefit from the rich depth rum offers in baking. Frostings and buttercream? Instead of vanilla extract, add a little rum to your creamy, sugary mixtures. Ice creams and mousses with rum, why not?

So, how much rum do you use? You can typically do a direct one-for-one swap of vanilla extract for rum when substituting. However, do be mindful of the type of rum. Spiced rum can add exciting flavors from spices like cinnamon, making it perfect for fall baking, while a darker, aged rum, with subtly sweet notes like toffee and vanilla, is more suited for everyday desserts.

So, the next time your dessert recipe calls for vanilla extract, remember that bottle of rum. While great as a sippable spirit, it might be the secret ingredient that takes your cake from good to gourmet.