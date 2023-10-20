The Best Winter Wine To Pair With Your Slow Cooked Roast

A slow-cooked roast is a comfort food for those cooler months when you need to throw dinner in your small appliance and get on with your day. The tender meat, along with the flavorful potatoes and carrots that have soaked up all those delicious meaty juices, can be quite satisfying. But when you are ready to eat, you want a wine that complements this hearty dish. For her Rump Roast Crock-Pot recipe, Tasting Table recipe developer Christina Musgrave recommends a dry pairing, saying, "Any dry red wine like a Cabernet or Merlot would be great." But why these?

A nice bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon, with its complex flavors that center around dark ripe fruits like blackberries, currants, and plums, along with complementary herbal notes, is perfect for balancing the richness of this succulent and rich meaty dish. This vino is full-bodied and falls in the middle of the acidity spectrum, giving your mouth a dry, tart experience. Aged in oak barrels, the tannins tend to be noticeable, but on the milder side. Its texture has a thickness to it that tames the heaviness of the meat. If you are looking for a good Cab to serve up with your slow-cooked roast, you might want to try one from Chile or Bordeaux, France, where some of the best are produced.