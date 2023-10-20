What's The Difference Between A Painkiller Cocktail And Piña Colada?

Whether you're sipping it on a beach or not, you can count on tropical cocktails like the painkiller and the piña colada to whisk you away to an oceanside paradise mentally. With their sandy colors and a lineup of ingredients that couldn't be more tropical if they tried, they're the quintessential beachy drinks: rum blended with fresh tropical fruits like pineapple, coconut, and orange. However, given how similar their recipes are to one another and how even their coloration in the glass looks the same, you won't be the first to wonder what sets a painkiller cocktail apart from a piña colada.

The biggest difference is definitely the alcohol base. Both of these cocktails rely on rum, but it's the type that makes all the difference. A painkiller features Pusser's rum, a dark and robust navy rum, while a piña colada uses a lighter white or silver rum. These two spirits vary not only in color but also in taste. Dark rum like Pusser's, having matured in charred oak barrels, acquires a smoky, sweet flavor more akin to bourbon.

In contrast, white rum either isn't aged at all or is aged in stainless steel vessels for less time, which gives it a clear appearance and offers a lighter, sweeter taste. This is why most people perceive the painkiller as having a bolder and more complex flavor, while the piña colada is known for its easy-going and mellow nature, making it an ideal choice for those who prefer a milder drink.