The Decadent Wine Pairing For Sweet Potato Ravioli With Sage Brown Butter

Sweet Potato Ravioli with Sage Brown Butter is a quintessential fall dish, boasting rich, earthy flavors that warm the soul. To elevate this delightful autumn favorite, a well-chosen wine can make all the difference. Look no further than Bright Cellars' 2020 Worst Evils Red Blend California, a Grenache-based wine, to enhance your dining experience.

Bright Cellars' Worst Evils Red Blend California is a tantalizing blend of Grenache and other complementary grapes. Grenache, known for its versatility and deliciously fruity profile, forms the core of this wine, according to its Master Sommelier Catherine Fallis. Its silky texture and notes of red berries and herbs create a captivating synergy with the flavors of sweet potato, sage, and brown butter.

"This is one of my favorite fall dishes and a crowd-pleaser. Serve a warm, inviting red to keep the mood going, such as Bright Cellars' Grenache-based 2020 Worst Evils Red Blend California. Luscious like the butter, and lightly sweet, its berry notes complement the sweet potato as its herb notes bridge to the sage," says Fallis.