Pasta Played A Key Role In The First-Ever TV April Fool's Hoax

From the farfalle versus fusilli pasta salad debate to Americanized spaghetti and meatballs, pasta is truly a darling of the culinary world, but it's also instrumental to one of the greatest pranks of all time. While you might associate April Fools Day pranks with foods like a whipped cream pie to throw in someone's face, swapping sweet vanilla pudding with mayonnaise for an unsuspecting victim, or even fish to celebrate the European "April Fish," pasta was actually one of the first widely publicized April Fool's Day foods.

In a 1957 satirical documentary airing on the BBC, a Swiss family prepares spaghetti, though not in the way you're thinking. The parody "Panorama" program depicts a spaghetti harvest, a practical joke stunt involving the supposed picking of spaghetti crops, which are nothing more than cooked spaghetti draped over tree branches. Narrated by established broadcaster Richard Dimbleby, also called the "Voice of the Nation," and known for serious wartime journalism and broadcasts, the documentary shows a family from Ticino, Switzerland as they remove limp spaghetti from leafy branches.

The family plucks pasta, collecting it in baskets as the narrator informs viewers about how frosts impact flavor and how spaghetti weevils disturb crops. Although hilarious, this stunt might've been a bit too convincing as the first TV April Fool's joke. The initial viewers of "Spaghetti Harvest" actually called the BBC inquiring where they could purchase their own spaghetti bushes.