The New Tournament Of Champions Season Is A Can't-Miss, According To Brooke Williamson

"Tournament of Champions" season 5 is in the works, and is guaranteed to be a can't-miss culinary battle sensation. In an exclusive interview at the 2023 New York Wine and Food Fest, Tasting Table spoke with Brooke Williamson and Antonia Lafoso about holiday foods, air fryer tricks, and much more. During the interview, Williamson and Lafoso, who appeared in Seasons 3 and 4, respectively, were getting noticeably distracted by exciting, secret updates through text about production on Season 5 filming.

Williamson confirmed she was getting live updates about the scoreboard, but Lafoso quickly reminded her they couldn't share too much because it's still currently being filmed. When Tasting Table asked Williamson if people should tune in to watch Season 5 she enthusiastically replied, "It's going to be a show for the year. It's going to be a lot of fun to watch." While there may not be confirmation about when the new season of "Tournament of Champions" is set to premiere, previous seasons of the show have aired anytime between February and March. So, be sure to keep an eye out for the Season 5 promo that may be debuting soon.