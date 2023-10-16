The New Tournament Of Champions Season Is A Can't-Miss, According To Brooke Williamson
"Tournament of Champions" season 5 is in the works, and is guaranteed to be a can't-miss culinary battle sensation. In an exclusive interview at the 2023 New York Wine and Food Fest, Tasting Table spoke with Brooke Williamson and Antonia Lafoso about holiday foods, air fryer tricks, and much more. During the interview, Williamson and Lafoso, who appeared in Seasons 3 and 4, respectively, were getting noticeably distracted by exciting, secret updates through text about production on Season 5 filming.
Williamson confirmed she was getting live updates about the scoreboard, but Lafoso quickly reminded her they couldn't share too much because it's still currently being filmed. When Tasting Table asked Williamson if people should tune in to watch Season 5 she enthusiastically replied, "It's going to be a show for the year. It's going to be a lot of fun to watch." While there may not be confirmation about when the new season of "Tournament of Champions" is set to premiere, previous seasons of the show have aired anytime between February and March. So, be sure to keep an eye out for the Season 5 promo that may be debuting soon.
What to expect on Tournament of Champions Season 5
"Tournament of Champions" is a bracket-style cooking competition where 32 of the world's greatest chefs go head-to-head in an intense cooking showdown hosted by Guy Fieri. The first round of brackets is formed with West Coast chefs, and the opposing bracket side is composed of East Coast chefs. In the final battle, an East Coast and West Coast chef will go up against each other for the champion title. Season 4 of "Tournament of Champions" ended with chef Mei Lin as the winner. Lin had previously won the 12th season of "Top Chef" and served as the personal chef for Oprah Winfrey. Notable judges of season 4 included Scott Conant, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Andrew Zimmern.
Having two incredible chefs face each other is already exciting enough, but Food Network ups the ante of the show by including unique ingredients and equipment that chefs are required to use while cooking their meals. Chefs have to be prepared for whatever Guy Fieri may choose to throw at them that week. If you're a cooking competition and food television fan, expect to see some familiar faces among the contestants of "Tournament of Champions," but don't get too comfortable with who you end up rooting for because it can become anyone's game in the blink of an eye.