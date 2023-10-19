Cauliflower Adds A Creamy And Nutritious Boost To Potato Soup
When the cold months arrive, there's nothing quite like a bowl of hearty, warming potato soup to soothe the soul. Creamy, comforting, and rich, potato soup has been a staple in households for generations. Of course, it's not the most balanced meal; traditional recipes often call for heavy cream and lack a diverse array of vegetables, making it a calorie-dense choice with limited nutritional benefits. But the humble cauliflower can boost the creaminess of potato soup without the need for excessive cream, while simultaneously bringing a wealth of nutrients to the table — making your favorite soup both creamier and more nutritious.
One of our favorite versions of potato-cauliflower soup comes from Tasting Table recipe developer Eric Ngo, who enjoys the overall benefits. "My favorite thing about this recipe is how easy it is to make a healthy soup that fills you up," Ngo says.
The dilemma with traditional potato soup is that many recipes rely heavily on cream to achieve that desired creaminess, which can significantly increase the calorie count and saturated fat content. There's nothing inherently wrong with heavy cream — and a great many things right — but if there is a vegetable option that can also provide that rich mouthfeel, it's worthwhile to explore.
Moreover, traditional recipes typically only call for potatoes and onions (both nutrient-rich foods, mind you), but just two vegetables means missed opportunities for essential nutrients. By adding in more nutritionally diverse vegetables, potato soup can attain a more complete spectrum of nutrients per serving.
Cauliflower's dual benefits
Enter cauliflower, a cruciferous vegetable celebrated for its remarkable versatility and health benefits. When incorporated into potato soup, cauliflower offers a fantastic solution to the creaminess conundrum, and this being soup, incorporating it into the mix could not be easier. It is slightly more tender than potatoes, so add chunks of cauliflower into your simmering broth after the potatoes have had a head start tenderizing. Once all the veggies are softened, use a conventional or immersion blender to transform the soup as you would a traditional potato soup.
Through the process of pureeing, cauliflower achieves a velvety texture akin to what pureed potatoes provide, making the soup lighter without sacrificing the mouthfeel we all love. What's more, the complex, cruciferous flavor of cauliflower also enhances the depth of taste, giving your soup a delicious twist that complements the traditional flavors of potato. And just as you may leave some chunks of potato whole for texture, feel free to leave a few whole cauliflower florets intact for a dynamic final pottage.
But the benefits don't stop at creaminess and flavor. Cauliflower is a nutrient powerhouse, adding a diverse range of vitamins and minerals to your soup. It's a great source of fiber, folate, vitamins C, B6, and K, potassium, choline, and manganese. Fiber aids in digestion and helps maintain a feeling of fullness, while the vitamins and minerals contribute to overall well-being in myriad ways.