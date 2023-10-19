Cauliflower Adds A Creamy And Nutritious Boost To Potato Soup

When the cold months arrive, there's nothing quite like a bowl of hearty, warming potato soup to soothe the soul. Creamy, comforting, and rich, potato soup has been a staple in households for generations. Of course, it's not the most balanced meal; traditional recipes often call for heavy cream and lack a diverse array of vegetables, making it a calorie-dense choice with limited nutritional benefits. But the humble cauliflower can boost the creaminess of potato soup without the need for excessive cream, while simultaneously bringing a wealth of nutrients to the table — making your favorite soup both creamier and more nutritious.

One of our favorite versions of potato-cauliflower soup comes from Tasting Table recipe developer Eric Ngo, who enjoys the overall benefits. "My favorite thing about this recipe is how easy it is to make a healthy soup that fills you up," Ngo says.

The dilemma with traditional potato soup is that many recipes rely heavily on cream to achieve that desired creaminess, which can significantly increase the calorie count and saturated fat content. There's nothing inherently wrong with heavy cream — and a great many things right — but if there is a vegetable option that can also provide that rich mouthfeel, it's worthwhile to explore.

Moreover, traditional recipes typically only call for potatoes and onions (both nutrient-rich foods, mind you), but just two vegetables means missed opportunities for essential nutrients. By adding in more nutritionally diverse vegetables, potato soup can attain a more complete spectrum of nutrients per serving.