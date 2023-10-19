The Difference Between Fudge Cake And Its Regular Chocolate Counterpart
In the world of chocolate cakes, it may not seem like there would be much variety between one ganache-frosted layer cake and the next. After all, there are only so many ways one can make a cocoa and chocolate-packed cake. Still, there are some key differences between the famous fudge cake and the classic chocolate cake.
Much of the characteristic distinction between the two is hinted at in their names. Fudge cake packs a thicker, denser cake layer, a velvet departure from the more delicate, fluffy cake layers found in a chocolate cake. Think of the textural difference between a block of fudge and a block of chocolate. The chocolate melts in your mouth, while the fudge lingers with every chewy bite. Funnily enough, the ingredients don't change much between the two cakes. You could even coat them in the same frosting if you desire. Instead, the crucial change lies in the ratios of the cake ingredients. Let's break down what separates these two batters a little more.
The difference between two cocoa-rich batters
Chocolate cake batters are typically made the way most classic cakes are made. Much of the cake's texture is created by creaming butter and sugar together, trapping air bubbles into the batter, and leading to a finely crumbed, light cake. The batter you'll spread into the cake pans will resemble other thick cake batters.
Conversely, fudge cake batters require no creaming at all. Instead, the cake is broken up into two mixes: the dry ingredients and the wet. Chocolate and butter, if used, are melted in the microwave or stovetop, and a helping of hot water or hot coffee is stirred into the cocoa powder to bloom its rich flavor. Oil and eggs are sometimes added to this wet mix as well. The dry ingredients are then whisked in, making it an easy, one-bowl process. The resulting batter is surprisingly thin — much more watery than the average batter. Because there is more liquid present, the cake layers have a denser, heavier texture than their chocolate counterpart. Either way, both cakes are delicious and promise plenty of decadent cocoa flavor, it just depends on what texture you most desire.