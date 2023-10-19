The Difference Between Fudge Cake And Its Regular Chocolate Counterpart

In the world of chocolate cakes, it may not seem like there would be much variety between one ganache-frosted layer cake and the next. After all, there are only so many ways one can make a cocoa and chocolate-packed cake. Still, there are some key differences between the famous fudge cake and the classic chocolate cake.

Much of the characteristic distinction between the two is hinted at in their names. Fudge cake packs a thicker, denser cake layer, a velvet departure from the more delicate, fluffy cake layers found in a chocolate cake. Think of the textural difference between a block of fudge and a block of chocolate. The chocolate melts in your mouth, while the fudge lingers with every chewy bite. Funnily enough, the ingredients don't change much between the two cakes. You could even coat them in the same frosting if you desire. Instead, the crucial change lies in the ratios of the cake ingredients. Let's break down what separates these two batters a little more.