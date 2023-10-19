Maple Syrup Is The Sweet Boost For Your Acorn Squash Soup
The abundance of fall squash calls for creative ways to use this beautiful, hardy produce before its prime season passes. Among the most abundant squash produce is the acorn squash. Acorn squash is a delicious, sweet, creamy squash that is delectable roasted, steamed, or turned into a comforting soup. Creamy Vegan Roasted Acorn Squash Soup is the perfect way to warm yourself up and get your squash fix in. It's hard to imagine how this craveable, creamy soup can get better but you can up the autumnal sweetness of this soup with the addition of maple syrup.
Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Case, when describing the components of the soup, points out maple syrup as a key aspect. "This acorn squash soup is delightfully creamy and deliciously seasoned with fresh herbs, warming nutmeg, and sweetness from maple syrup," Case says.
The maple syrup is added to the soup during the simmering phase of the squash, vegetable stock, and other ingredients. This gives it a chance to interact with all the other ingredients of the soup and seamlessly become immersed in the dish. Maple syrup brings out the delicate sweetness of the acorn squash without overpowering the soup.
Adding more autumnal flair
Jessica Case adds extra touches of autumnal flair to this cozy soup by utilizing a festive blend of season-associated spices. Case's recipe calls for the addition of nutmeg, which pairs with the sweetness of the maple syrup and brings a comforting spiced flavor to the soup. Case adds the nutmeg to the soup as part of the step where she sautées chopped honey crisp apples. Nothing says fall quite like a maple, apple, and nutmeg blend. In addition to nutmeg, Case uses a bundle of sage and thyme to bring a fresh herb component to the soup. Sage brings a slightly earthy, robust flavor to balance out the sweetness of the other ingredients.
If acorn squash isn't your preference, Case recommends using a butternut squash or even sweet potatoes. Both offer a creamy, lightly sweet flavor and blend seamlessly into a craveable soup. In addition to adding a drizzle of coconut milk as a topping for the soup, Case also advises using roasted pepitas. Pepitas are seeds harvested from certain pumpkin varieties; these pumpkin seeds can be seasoned and roasted however you please and make an excellent topping for soups and salads, or as a standalone snack. Roasted pepitas are Case's final touch of autumnal flair for this fall soup.