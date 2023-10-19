Maple Syrup Is The Sweet Boost For Your Acorn Squash Soup

The abundance of fall squash calls for creative ways to use this beautiful, hardy produce before its prime season passes. Among the most abundant squash produce is the acorn squash. Acorn squash is a delicious, sweet, creamy squash that is delectable roasted, steamed, or turned into a comforting soup. Creamy Vegan Roasted Acorn Squash Soup is the perfect way to warm yourself up and get your squash fix in. It's hard to imagine how this craveable, creamy soup can get better but you can up the autumnal sweetness of this soup with the addition of maple syrup.

Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Case, when describing the components of the soup, points out maple syrup as a key aspect. "This acorn squash soup is delightfully creamy and deliciously seasoned with fresh herbs, warming nutmeg, and sweetness from maple syrup," Case says.

The maple syrup is added to the soup during the simmering phase of the squash, vegetable stock, and other ingredients. This gives it a chance to interact with all the other ingredients of the soup and seamlessly become immersed in the dish. Maple syrup brings out the delicate sweetness of the acorn squash without overpowering the soup.