Alex Guarnaschelli's Best Tips For Elevating Ramen - Exclusive

Instant ramen may not generally be known as a high-brow food, but this easy dish shouldn't be written off so quickly. In the new book "Cook It Up" by mother-daughter duo Alex Guarnaschelli and Ava Clark, Ava reveals that her celebrated chef mother practically lived off instant ramen during college. Obviously, times have changed since then, and the new book features a recipe from Clark that takes prefab ramen to the next level. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Alex Guarnaschelli told us how she likes to elevate her own ramen.

"I like to add anything fresh," she explained, "whether it's scallions, onions, and garlic, whether it's a couple of carrots and some sliced celery from the bottom of your crisper drawer." Many of these items are ingredients people already have in their homes — and not only will they add color and flavor, but also texture.

And with color and texture in mind, Guarnaschelli said she likes to see what greens she has on hand as a quick addition. "I've added leftover salad greens in there. You always seem to have a handful of arugula or a pinch of spinach or something like that. I've even added chopped-up iceberg lettuce for texture," she said.