Can You Use Toothpicks To Soften Butter In The Microwave Without Melting It? We Tested The Hack

We've all had this happen: You want to make a recipe that calls for softened butter, but you didn't have the forethought to pull the fat out of the fridge a few hours before baking time to make sure it reached room temperature. In a state of panic, you try to soften your sticks of butter in the microwave, only for them to transition from a solid to a liquid state almost instantly, leaving an oily mess in your appliance.

In his blog The Spalenka Letters, Josef Spalenka advocates for an innovative solution to this problem: constructing a tripod out of toothpicks to elevate your butter away from the plate it's sitting on. Spalenka says that doing this ensures that your butter will emerge from the microwave perfectly softened rather than partially melted. This butter hack seems too good to be true, but we decided to test it out to see if it actually worked, and we were surprised by the results of the experiment.