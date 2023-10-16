The Ingredients Marcus Samuelsson Keeps Stocked For The Holidays - Exclusive

The holidays are a time to get together, see loved ones, and — of course — eat. In the United States, the holiday season tends to be colder and does not offer much in the way of bright, fresh produce from the summer, but that doesn't stop chef Marcus Samuelsson from creating wonderful meals. In an exclusive interview, Samuelsson told us what ingredients he likes to keep stocked up on to create exciting and tasty holiday dishes.

Like many of us, Samuelsson enjoys a comforting hot beverage this time of year, so that's a must in his pantry. "I love teas," he told us. For foods, Samuelsson keeps a selection of easy-to-grab ingredients that can be used to complement many dishes. "Small things like pumpkin seeds, toasting them on low heat. It's nice and delicious ... also pomegranate." For Samuelsson, not only are these classic fall holiday flavors, but they also elevate his dishes in other ways — he looks for "anything that could add textures." He explained that texture is an essential aspect in creating a successful dish "because so much of all the cooking is about sides and making sure that the sides both visually and textually wise also pop."