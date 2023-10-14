The Baking Industry Is Grappling With Significant Worker Shortages

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate has remained between 3.4% to 3.8% since September 2021, and it doesn't like a sudden uptick is coming any time soon. What would the holiday season be without a trip to your favorite local bakery? Foodies might soon find out. If current labor trends continue, the baking industry will see 53,500 unfilled positions by 2030. It's becoming increasingly apparent that radical industry reform is necessary.

The baking industry isn't just about rolling dough. It also relies on production, engineering, equipment maintenance, shipping, and distribution to maintain daily operations. Communities and businesses nationwide could be affected by the shortage, particularly in the Midwest where 13,4000 bakery industry jobs are estimated to be unfilled by 2030 (12,900 positions are expected to be open in the South, 10,3000 in the West, 10,200 in the Northeast, and 6,600 in the Plains). This harrowing prediction comes from data gathered by research firm ndp/analytics, which collaborated with the American Bakers Association, via Food Business News.

The labor shortage has been infamously rocking various industries nationwide, but it's especially prominent in the bakery sphere. Early start times and high volume make for high turnover, compounded by the fact that positions often remain unfilled for a long time with few applicants — who must be skilled enough at the job to remain an asset once hired.