Avoid Cast-Iron Pans When Making Casserole With Highly Acidic Ingredients

Cast-iron pans are one of the most romanticized kitchen tools around, and for good reason. They are super sturdy, incredibly versatile, and are the preferred cooking vessel for everything from high-end steak to savory skillet cornbread. Once you have gotten comfortable with using this type of pan in your kitchen, you may be tempted to use it for everything; however, when making something like a casserole, especially one with acid-forward components, it is better to steer clear to avoid some unpleasant flavor transfer.

Cast-iron pans are made from just that — iron. When iron comes into contact with acidic substances for long periods of time, it begins to break down. In the case of a cast-iron pan, the molecules that result from this chemical reaction will transfer to your food. This can happen with low-pH ingredients like tomatoes, wine, citrus, seafood, and even some cheeses. While this reaction is not dangerous to your health in small amounts, it can potentially leave your meal with a slight metallic taste. As such, if you plan on putting these kinds of ingredients in a casserole, or any other recipe with a long cooking time, we recommend opting for a different kind of pan.