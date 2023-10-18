The Reason Dry Heat Is Detrimental When Canning

Of all the various types of food preservation, canning has to be the one with the broadest appeal. There are three main methods of canning that research and experience have shown to be the safest and most effective. There's the hot water bath, the atmospheric steamer, and the pressure canner. They all use moist heat to get a proper seal on the canning jar. There is, however, a fourth type of canning known as dry canning that, while simple in theory, is actually detrimental.

Dry canning is a method by which low-moisture foods like legumes, pasta, and rice are preserved in jars by using the dry heat of an oven. The filled jars are heated in the oven for a period of time before clean lids go on. The heat is meant to form a seal between the lid and jar, preventing any contaminants from getting inside.

Though the method seems sound enough, there are certain drawbacks. Chief among these is the fact that canning jars are simply not designed to withstand dry heat. The heat can cause hairline fractures in the glass. With repeated use, those fractures will grow larger and eventually cause the jar to break. This is far from the only detriment, however. Even though it might sound counterintuitive, dry heat can actually introduce unwanted moisture into the canning environment, too.