A Splash Of Coffee Will Elevate Basic Salad Vinaigrette

Stop thinking about coffee as just a beverage and start thinking about it as an ingredient. Rather than limit yourself to drinking a cup of joe as is, we recommend adding a splash into your favorite recipes. Since we're no stranger to whisking coffee into condiments like barbecue or hot sauce, why not work some java into vinaigrette, as well?

Partly fat, partly acid — vinaigrette lends itself wonderfully as a base for all sorts of flavorful additions, coffee included. Giving the dressing another dimension of depth, a touch of black coffee can easily enhance flavor and impart notes of fruit, earth, spice, nuts, and then some. Likewise, incorporating the bean juice can also improve balance. While the coffee's bitterness can cut through richness (and even tone down sweetness), the acids in the vinaigrette help to counterbalance this acrid quality. Instant or brewed, hot or cold, drip or espresso, any kind of coffee can be mixed into vinaigrette. Just bear in mind that certain beans are better than others. Unlike fruitier light roasts that can amplify sourness, we recommend opting for medium or dark roasts, preferably of the arabica variety. The reason for this being that their sweeter and smoother profiles will allow them to compliment a wider array of zesty vinaigrette recipes.