The Meaty Twist You Need To Bulk Up Greek Hasselback Potatoes

You can find all sorts of hasselback potato recipes out there today. For example, there are the traditional hasselback baked potatoes with various toppings and the au gratin casserole versions. Here at Tasting Table, we've got an original recipe for Greek-style hasselback potatoes with a meaty twist: Greek sausage and hasselback feta potatoes, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Kara Barrett. It's a delicious one-sheet meal that's guaranteed to please your dinner guests.

If you've never tried this version of potatoes, Barrett says this recipe is, "a fun way to introduce cooks to the Hasselback or accordion method." All you'll need is two chopsticks and a sharp knife, but we'll discuss the details soon.

For now, let's get into the sausage, which is the ingredient that makes this a complete meal. To match the other Mediterranean flavors, try to find Greek sausages called loukaniko. These are usually made of pork or lamb (sometimes both) and an array of other flavors, which can include orange peel, leeks, fennel seed, oregano, and garlic. If you cannot find these at your local butcher or grocery store, Barrett suggests Italian or lamb sausages as alternatives. Are you a vegetarian? Use your favorite meat-free sausages.