How Gina Homolka Ensures The Most Juicy And Flavorful Chicken - Exclusive

There are few things more disappointing than biting into a piece of chicken you have painstakingly taken the time to prepare, only to find it dry and flavorless. That usually ends with loading up on sauces and condiments to try and save the dish. But Gina Homolka, the cook and mind behind Skinnytaste, has a trick or two up her sleeve to prevent dry chicken and to keep food flavorful without the use of sugar-laden toppings.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Holmolka told us, "For chicken breasts, I love to either do a brine on the chicken — sometimes a little mayonnaise coated on your chicken before you bake it will add so much juiciness and flavor to it — or marinate overnight." Marinades have been used for a long time as a way to add flavor and moisture to chicken; it makes sense, as you are literally adding liquid and flavors to it. Often, ingredients such as citrus or spices are added for an extra kick. But the marinades that are high in acid, such as vinegar, have the added benefit of tenderizing the meat, making it moist — and that's where mayonnaise comes in as well.