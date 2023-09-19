Gina Homolka's New Cookbook Profiles How Easy A Nutritious Meal Can Actually Be - Exclusive Interview

In your book, you utilize eggs frequently. How do you prevent eggs from sticking without loading up on all that oil?

[Use] a really good non-stick skillet and a little spray oil. [Keep] the heat not too high. I never really have an issue, but I have found that if you have a non-stick skillet that you have used improperly in the past on high heat, it loses that non-stick ability. Like a ceramic pan, you don't want to use it improperly.

Rotisserie chicken tends to get a bad rap sometimes, but in your book, you mentioned it as a very useful ingredient. What are some of the healthy ways you can utilize rotisserie chicken?

It does get a bad rap. Using organic rotisserie chicken is key, and I use it in so many ways. I make it in chicken pot pie; I make it for meal prep for lunches. The list is endless. I use it in many recipes in the book; I cannot think of it offhand. I tested the recipes in this book so long ago that now I have to memorize all the recipes.

You also mentioned in your book you always have cottage cheese in your fridge. For the people who tend to shy away from cottage cheese, why should they consider it?

Cottage cheese has gotten so much better these days. There is the Good Culture brand that is delicious, and it tastes like the inside of burrata. I don't know if you've tried Good Culture, even the full-fat one.

I have; it's my favorite.

It's so good. I do love the flavor. I use it in bowls; I use it for breakfast; I use it for lunch. I also have a chicken quesadilla in my book that I have added [it to], mixed it in with the cheese, and it adds protein, makes it cheesy. You don't even know it's there. It's great.