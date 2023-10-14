Bake Squash Upside Down For Caramelized Results

Another benefit to roasting your squash halves cut-side-down? It's easier to do than the alternative. While you may need to coat the right-side-up halves with foil so they don't burn, all you have to do with the upside-down ones is rub them with oil and salt, then place them on a baking sheet. You can use more seasonings if you'd like — and we'd recommend black pepper, garlic, and thyme for a savory version, or cinnamon and nutmeg for a sweet one. But if you do so, you'll want to line your baking sheet with parchment paper so the seasonings don't get everywhere.

For maximum caramelization, roast your veggies at a higher temperature of 400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. How much time they need to spend in the oven depends on which type of squash you're cooking — for example, smaller acorn squash halves may be done in as little as 35 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. If you'd like the edges of your squash flesh to have a little extra nuttiness, flip your veggies over during the last few minutes of roasting.

After the insides have had ample time to get nice and tender, place your halves cut-side-up and broil them for just a few minutes. You can then fill the insides with butter, cinnamon, and sugar to build on all that caramelized sweetness or scoop out the flesh to add complex flavor to a savory fall recipe.