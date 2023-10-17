Ina Garten's Microwave Hack Will Solve Your Sticky Prosciutto Problems

Prosciutto sticking to its packaging paper is a real problem. If you've ever tried to peel those thinly sliced pieces of delicate meat away from the butcher or waxed paper used to separate it from other slices only to have them tear into pieces, you know this task is not for the faint of heart. That's why whenever Ina Garten is working with this Italian meat that is a staple on charcuterie boards and wrapped around melon, she turns to the microwave to help solve prosciutto's sticky situation.

In her "Cook Like a Pro" cookbook, the Barefoot Contessa said that when this meat makes her fingers feel like two-sided tape, she places it in the microwave for just a few seconds to loosen it up. This allows her to peel her prosciutto without tearing it to shreds in the process. That said, take care it is only three to five seconds and not 10 or 20 because this meat cooks up quickly in the microwave. If you hear some popping and crackling, you've placed too many seconds on the clock and may have to rethink how you are serving it.