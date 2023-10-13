The Unique Spice Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Uses On His Steak - Exclusive

Some people think that steak only needs to be seasoned with salt and pepper, as this allows the flavor of the beef to shine through. We love a simple steak as much as the next person, but there's no reason you can't have a little more fun with the accompaniments from time to time.

This view is apparently shared by famous entrepreneur and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary. He said in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table that for his last meal, he "would make a filet mignon, steak au poivre with my sauce using a Burgundian base." He told us that, in addition to a peppery sauce made with reduced wine, he sometimes likes to top his filet mignon with caramelized onion slices. And he doesn't use normal black pepper to make his steak au poivre: "I use brown Cambodian pepper. It's hard to get, but the pepper makes it."

Cambodian pepper is grown in the country's Kampot region, and it's rare, expensive, and delicious. It's highly valued for its complex flavor with hints of citrus, herbs, and sweetness; pepper produced in Cambodia is known for not having as much of a sharp kick as pepper grown in other places. The spice has been prized by French chefs for decades and is the perfect accompaniment to a fancy cut of steak.